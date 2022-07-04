WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s post-Money In the Bank and Independence Day edition of RAW.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Gunther was in the plans for tonight’s RAW, at least as of this morning. Gunther was not used at Money In the Bank, but he is heavily favored by people of influence within WWE.

Original plans for tonight’s RAW called for Gunther to be in a segment with a “very patriotic” R-Truth.

This could be interesting as Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser recently declared that no American will ever hold the WWE Intercontinental Title again.

* Money In the Bank fallout

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios

* The Miz responds to warning from Logan Paul

