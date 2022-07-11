Several potential plans were being discussed for tonight’s WWE RAW.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there was a story or moment pitched for Alexa Bliss, where someone would steal her Lilly doll. There was also a pitch made for R-Truth to serve as a special referee for an undisclosed match.

WWE also discussed plans for the Elias character on tonight’s RAW. Materials were planned for the character and tonight’s episode, but there’s no word yet on what that angle will be, or if Ezekiel will be used.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s WWE RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Brock Lesnar returns

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends in an Open Challenge

* Theory vs. Riddle

