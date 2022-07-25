The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* A segment listed as “Miz-Logan Paul fight” is scheduled to open the show

* In-ring promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Theory vs. Drew McIntyre

* McIntyre and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory and Sheamus, with Butch and Ridge Holland involved

* Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration

* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop, with Nikki A.S.H. at ringside

* ImpaulsiveTV with Logan Paul

* AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy

* Riddle and The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline

