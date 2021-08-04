RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos have been announced for a in-studio appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday.

This is interesting as AJ and Omos were scheduled to appear last Wednesday but the interview was nixed at the last minute. WWE had been pushing the in-studio, but AJ and Omos never appeared.

AJ was then absent from this week’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. RAW saw Omos defeat Riddle in singles action, but there was no sign of Styles.

Styles last wrestled on the July 26 RAW episode as he and Omos retained their titles over The Viking Raiders. He is being advertised for next Monday’s RAW in Orlando, but that does not mean he will appear as he was also advertised for this week’s show.

Styles has also been quiet on social media as of late. His last tweets also came on July 26.

There is no word yet on why last week’s interview was nixed, or why AJ was not at RAW on Monday, but we will keep you updated.

