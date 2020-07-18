WWE Releases “First Of The Women’s Evolution” Playlist, Fallout From SmackDown

WWE has released a new video playlist highlighting the “firsts of the women’s evolution.” List includes the first ever women’s iron man match in WWE through the first ever women’s main event of WreslteMania and the now historic Evolution pay per view.

Some fallout videos following last night’s go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. First up…Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura confirm that their tag team title matchup against The New Day at Horror Show at Extreme Rules will be a tables match.

Number one contender Nikki Cross also attacked her Extreme Rules opponent, SD women’s champion Bayley, backstage.