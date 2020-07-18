Go-Home Edition Of WWE SmackDown Sees Drop In Viewership

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.893 million viewers, a 0.6% drop from the previous week’s show. They were tied for #1 in the always important 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.45, but that number was also down. The blue-brand featured a Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse segment, and a main event of AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental championship against Matt Riddle.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I.,The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which won the night at just under 4 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.