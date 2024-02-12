WWE has released Super Bowl LVIII legacy title belt to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win. WWE issued the following:

WWE® RELEASES OFFICIALLY LICENSED SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPION LEGACY TITLE BELT

Officially Licensed NFL Product Now Available At NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com

STAMFORD, Conn., February 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the release of a WWE Super Bowl LVIII legacy title belt to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The officially licensed NFL product showcases the official design and color scheme of Super Bowl LVII, including the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, and custom side plates emblazoned with the Chiefs logo.

The legacy title belt is available for purchase now via NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com.

In August 2023, WWE and the NFL announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams. It marked the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.