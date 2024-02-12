AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,707 tickets and there are 390 left. It’s set up for 3,097.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 3,379 fans for Dynamite in December 2022. Here is the updated card for the show:

The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

We’ll hear from Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland

Toni Storm’s latest film premiere, ‘Wet Ink’