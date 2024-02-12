At NJPW New Beginning in Osaka on Sunday, Will Ospreay finished up with NJPW as The War Dogs and United Empire squared off in a WarGames match with War Dogs going over.

After the match, which was his last NJPW match for now, Ospreay said his goodbyes to New Japan Pro Wrestling in an emotional moment.

The official announcement of Ospreay going to AEW was made at Full Gear in November, and he is set to begin full-time with AEW at Revolution next month. Ospreay issued this statement on Twitter: