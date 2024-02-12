The build towards the Elimination Chamber PLE will continue as tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tonight’s show will have three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Two other matches have been confirmed.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: LA Knight vs. Ivar

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

Jey Uso & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh