During a recent episode of the Sarah O’Connell Show, Big E reflected on wrestling in the COVID-19 pandemic with no fans in attendance.

Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in March 2022 and has been sidelined ever since.

“[The atmosphere was] very weird. Really the foundation of our industry, of our business, is really about crowd interaction. You can have an hour match, but if no one is making a sound, if they’re sitting on their hands, you failed. That’s always what we have been taught as pro wrestlers. ts“It’s about engaging the crowd, it’s about making them cheer. It’s about making them boo. Now, we’re in this environment where that’s not possible. We just have screens in front of us, and now you’re also worried about COVID, which is ravaging the world. It was a very interesting time.”

