WWE Releases New Poster For The “Eye For An Eye” Match At Extreme Rules, Full Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe Title Match Now Available

WWE has released a new poster for the much anticipated “eye for an eye” matchup between Rey Mysterio and the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins, which is set for the July 18th Extreme Rules pay per view from the Performance Center.

WWE has also released the full Great Balls of Fire Universal title matchup between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe on their company Youtube channel. Watch the full bout below.

