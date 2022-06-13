Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported tonight that WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released by the company due to a policy issue.

The decision was made after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida.

Meltzer wrote, “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision, but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.” No word yet on what the policy issue was that got him released.

Donovan recently debuted on NXT TV and was part of Tony D’Angelo’s family/associates alongside Channing “Stacks Lorenzo.