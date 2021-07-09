WWE has reportedly removed Paul Heyman from the Talking Smack show.

Heyman began co-hosting Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton on November 6, 2020, but last Saturday’s show saw Pat McAfee work the show with Braxton. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Heyman is no longer on the show.

It was noted that the change with Heyman is permanent, and not just a one-week thing. There is no significant reason for the change past a company decision, according to the report.

Heyman’s interactions with various Superstars often made for viral moments for Talking Smack, and put additional eyes on the product.

There are now questions on how Talking Smack and RAW Talk will be handled when the company returns to touring next week. Talking Smack shouldn’t be a major issue because it doesn’t air until the next morning, so they can wait until everyone leaves the arena and film it. The show airs on Saturdays because FOX doesn’t want it online on Friday night before the West Coast audience has a chance to watch SmackDown.

Talking Smack originally aired from August 2016 until July 2017, after SmackDown, until it was changed to just a post-pay-per-view show for a few episodes. WWE then brought Talking Smack back in late August 2020, as a Saturday morning show with Braxton and Xavier Woods hosting. Heyman was brought on in November 2020. There is no word yet on if McAfee will be a permanent co-host to Braxton, but we will keep you updated.

