WWE continues to separate themselves from Sasha Banks and Naomi following them walking out at Monday’s Raw.

Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Merchandise for the two stars has been pulled from the WWE Shop website as well.

Now, the official WWE Facebook pages for Banks and Naomi are nowhere to be found. When you do a search for them on the platform, you will get a message that reads: