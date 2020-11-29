According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is building to a major title matchup at next year’s Royal Rumble 2021 pay per view.

The report notes that WWE’s current plan has Universal champion Roman Reigns defending against top company superstar Daniel Bryan at the annual event, with the hope being that a select number of fans will be allowed to attend under safety provisions from COVID-19. Bryan and Reigns have faced off several times in the past, most notably at Fastlane 2015 on the road to WrestleMania 31.

The Observer also adds that a Bryan and Reigns program was in the works a few years ago during Bryan’s heel run as WWE champion, but it never came to fruition due to Reign’s absence battling leukemia.

Friday’s episode of SmackDown saw Kevin Owens emerge as a new contender for the Tribal Chief, but that feud is only expected to go through the December TLC special. Meanwhile Bryan put up a great effort against I.C. champion Sami Zay on SmackDown, but would end up losing by countout.

Stay tuned.