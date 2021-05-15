According to PW Insider, WWE has decided to pull the plug on their newly formed Talent Management Group, which was a planned attempt to monetize third party bookings for tehir wrestlers including sponsorships, film and TV roles.

The company had launched the division in November of 2020 with a tagline of, “WWE Talent Management Group will deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE.” Reports are that the plug was actually pulled several weeks ago but the word is just surfacing now.

