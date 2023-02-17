WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes is reportedly being considered for a spot in a new version of The Hurt Business on the main roster.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that a main roster call-up for Hayes has been discussed. A new version of The Hurt Business was also discussed with Hayes, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and Bobby Lashley.

The stable was discussed, but has not been confirmed as in the works. It was noted that Hayes’ call-up likely will not happen until after WrestleMania 39. Hayes is set to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 1 in Los Angeles, during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

There’s no word yet on what would happen to Trick Williams if Hayes is called up for The Hurt Business.

MVP and Hayes have talked about their working relationship in the past during various interviews. Hayes discussed how grateful he is to have MVP in his corner as a mentor during a May 2022 interview, and MVP praised Hayes and Williams just last week in an interview, noting that he’d like to work with Hayes in the future. In that same interview, MVP said he’s trying to get The Hurt Business back together, something that has been teased on WWE RAW in recent months.

