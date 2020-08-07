WWE Reportedly Going Back to Live TV with SummerSlam Weekend

WWE is reportedly planning to resume live TV shows later this month.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the new plan is to restart live TV programming beginning with the WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on August 21.

WWE would then continue through the weekend with the live SummerSlam pay-per-view and a live RAW episode on Monday.

There is no word yet on if fans will be at these live shows as that was described as still to be determined.

The location for the live SmackDown, SummerSlam and RAW is also up in the air, but it was noted that there will be one location for all three events. It’s been reported that WWE is looking at holding SummerSlam in the Northeast somewhere, Atlantic City in New Jersey, or the Florida coast.

Regarding the WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event scheduled for SummerSlam Weekend on Saturday, August 22, this new report notes that it will still take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, right next to Orlando. There is no word yet on if Takeover will air live or on a slight tape delay like usual.

WWE has taped their weekly shows without fans since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. There has been talk of resuming regular events outside of Florida some time this fall, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates.

