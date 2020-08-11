WWE Reportedly Had Talks With Jeff Cobb

According to Fightful Select, WWE was in talks with current free agent and former ROH television champion Jeff Cobb as a future talent with the company. The report specifies that Cobb was courted by many promotions in this time, but never received any contact from IMPACT Wrestling. He will be wrestling in the main event of this week’s NJPW Strong show against KENTA, which is a New Japan Cup USA semifinal.
Cobb also briefly appeared for AEW back in February, where he competed in a short program against now AEW world champion, Jon Moxley.
Stay tuned.
