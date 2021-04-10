According to Wrestling Inc, WWE is pulling Tom Phillips as the play-by-play commentator for Monday Night Raw and replacing him with new hire, Adnan Virk, who will be beginning this week.

Virk previously worked at ESPN from 2010 until 2019, when he was let go for allegedly leaking information to the media. He has since stated in interviews that he feels like ESPN was making an example out of him even though he believes what he did was benign.

Phillips has been on the Raw commentary team since January 2020, and was previously calling the action for Friday Night SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK. No word on where he is expected to land, nor has WWE officially confirmed the replacement.

