WWE reportedly passed on signing Dralistico.

Dragon Lee announced that he had signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday night. This was the first title reign for the brothers together in AAA, but Lee relinquished the title with his WWE NXT announcement.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Lee pushed for WWE to also sign Dralistico, but WWE passed on him for the time being.

AAA officials reportedly knew of Lee’s WWE signing at least as of a few weeks back, and they informed people on a need to know basis that the signing was happening. They also allowed WWE cameras to film at Wednesday’s show, according to the new report.

Dralistico has worked recent matches for AEW and ROH. His AEW in-ring debut came during the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on the December 23 Holiday Bash Rampage, and then he defeated Blake Christian at the December 21 Elevation tapings. His ROH debut came at Final Battle on December 10, when he teamed with Rush for the loss to Christian and AR Fox.

