WWE has reportedly hired top independent wrestler Christian Casanova.

Casanova is set to be a part of the upcoming WWE Performance Center Class, according to Fightful Select. WWE has had their eyes on the seven-year pro for a while now.

The Northeast indie wrestler has worked for EVOLVE, GCW, Beyond Wrestling, and other promotions. He is the current Limitless Wrestling Champion.

WWE has reportedly resumed signing talents after laying off for a few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and having some smaller classes of late.

