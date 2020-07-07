WWE Reveals How to Win the “Eye For An Eye” Match at Extreme Rules

WWE says someone will be losing an eye at the upcoming “Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

As noted, it was announced on last night’s RAW that Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins in an “Eye For An Eye” match at the pay-per-view. The stipulation was chosen by Mysterio and plays off the recent injury angle where Rollins injured his eye.

WWE posted the following preview for the match and said the only way to win will be “by extracting the opponent’s eye.”

Stay tuned for updates on the match. It will be interesting to see what kind of gimmick they use to pull this one off. Below is the full preview:

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules added a new level of terror as Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will meet in an Eye for an Eye Match. Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the gory stipulation where a winner can only determined by extracting the opponent’s eye. The Monday Night Messiah has tormented the legendary luchador for months and nearly ended Mysterio’s career with a gruesome attack on his eye. With his career in jeopardy, the iconic Superstar watched as his son Dominik got involved to defend his father’s honor, but Dominik found himself in Rollins’ sights as well. With Rollins attempting to replicate the same brutal ocular assault on Dominik, Mysterio promised to get “an eye for an eye” from the devious Superstar. Can Mysterio achieve the ruthless justice he craves, or will Rollins finish the barbaric attack that set this match in motion? Don’t miss The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!

