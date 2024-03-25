Paul Heyman played a pivotal role in the production of A&E’s upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode featuring Roman Reigns.

Scheduled to debut on A&E at 9 p.m. Eastern time next Sunday (March 31), WWE has revealed that Heyman not only directed the Biography episode but also served as an executive producer.

In anticipation of the documentary’s premiere, WWE made an announcement today regarding Heyman’s involvement. Reigns himself shared his thoughts, stating, “I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE. The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There’s so much about me that I’ve never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa’i and Roman Reigns!”

The partnership between Heyman and Reigns dates back to August 2020 on WWE television. Reigns has praised Heyman, calling their alliance a “performance enhancer.”

The release of the Biography: WWE Legends episode is strategically timed just ahead of WrestleMania 40. Heyman and Reigns are poised to play significant roles during WrestleMania weekend festivities.

Heyman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5. The following night, Heyman will be by Reigns & The Rock’s side as they face Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night one.

The WrestleMania 40 extravaganza will continue into night two, headlined by Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

This season of Biography: WWE Legends has also showcased episodes centered on Randy Orton, Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall, Diamond Dallas Page, and “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.