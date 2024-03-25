WWE Raw Results 3/25/24

Cody Rhodes & The Rock Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Chicago, what do you want to talk about? I mean, I can say nothing, you get it, right? We’re in the final awkward two weeks before WrestleMania, where the time for talk is really over, the time for action arisen, the wagon is in the barn, you know. Last week on SmackDown, well, even before SmackDown, in his media rounds, Roman Reigns said a lot, particularly on my friend Pat McAfee’s Show, let’s hear it for Pat. Oh, we got 15,000 strong tonight, let’s hear it for Pat. Alright, let’s dial it back, it’s just Pat. What about Michael Cole? Like I said, we’re in that awkward two weeks, there’s somebody backstage probably freaking out, I don’t know what we’re talking about. Oh, that’s right, Roman Reigns. He referred to me, on Pat’s show, as a politician. He would double down when we got in the ring for our face-to-face on SmackDown, and he said that I’ve been making promises that I cannot keep. And that hit me, it got under my skin, no doubt. The reason being, this city more than any other city should know, when I make a promise, I absolutely, one hundred percent keep it. And there have been some unique asks.

At the show the other night, there was a man holding up a sign, will I be his best man at his wedding? So, explain that to my wife, okay? Hey, honey, I’m going to Anthony’s wedding, not only will I’ll be doing that, but I’m also paying for the bachelor party. Well, honey, who’s Anthony? I don’t know, but I’m still doing it. Hudson, a little boy name Hudson, he’s having his fifth birthday party, he asked if The American Nightmare would be there? I said absolutely. The Wrestling Club, young men and women, just trying to go to WrestleMania this year, they will be going both nights. And I say this, and I ask for nothing back. The reason I do the things that I do, it’s lost on Roman Reigns. He thinks that’s desperation, and perhaps it should be, this is my final crack at The Tribal Chief. But it’s not desperation. I dress the way I dress. I talk the way I talk. I walk the way I walk. I spend all this time out here at the end of the night for a simple reason. I pretend to be the champion because the champion isn’t here. I have filled the air; I have filled this ring up with positive platitudes about Roman Reigns. Clearly, I respect The Tribal Chief, but make no mistake about it, I am aware that Roman Reigns is the man that screwed me out of the biggest dream I’ve ever had in my life, last year at WrestleMania.

So, although I respect you, Roman Reigns, please understand, I hate your guts. And it’s totally fine with me if you hate me, too. It’s my fault that you and your cousin can’t have this wank fest at WrestleMania that you wanted to have. And it’s pretty simple, it’s my fault because I won the Royal Rumble. Not once, but twice. And when you win the Royal Rumble, you guys know what we do, we point at that sign. And if I’ve learned anything from last year’s, and pointing at that sign, WrestleMania 39 heading into WrestleMania 40, I can’t do it alone guys. I said I asked for nothing back, but I’m going to ask for something back. On April 6th, heading into the biggest tag team match in the history of WWE, myself and the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and The Final Boss “The Rock.” Will you ride with me? And on April 7th, in hopefully what will be a fair fight against Roman Reigns, will you fight with me? Then I want to have a little moment here, 15,000 strong, if I’m going to point at this sign, I would like you guys to point at that sign with me. Are you game? And pointing at sign means exactly what I said. Two main events. April 6th, defeating The Final Boss.

The Rock comes out to a massive reception. We had a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Loud holy shit chants. Rock proceeded to whisper something into Cody’s ear, then exited the ring to close the segment.

– Jackie Redmond tried to catch up with The Rock as he was leaving the gorilla position. What did he whisper in Cody’s ear. Rock tells Jackie to ask Cody Rhodes and he walks away.

– We see The Judgment Day playing darts in the clubhouse. JD McDonagh needs to take care of business with Ricochet. Priest has a plan to make the odds go in their favor ahead of WrestleMania. Dominik said that he’s going to make sure things go their way tonight.

First Match: Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ricochet backs McDonagh into the ropes. McDonagh turns Ricochet over. The referee calls for a clean break. McDonagh kicks Ricochet in the gut. McDonagh with a falling sledge. McDonagh whips Ricochet across the ring. McDonagh scores the elbow knockdown. McDonagh goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Ricochet slips over McDonagh’s back. Ricochet rolls under a clothesline from McDonagh. Ricochet with a Headscissors Takeover. Ricochet dropkicks McDonagh to the floor. Dominik shoves McDonagh out of harm’s way. Ricochet delivers The Fosbury Flop. McDonagh regains control of the match during the commercial break. McDonagh with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ricochet fires back with forearm shivers. McDonagh with The Kitchen Sink. McDonagh applies a waist lock. Ricochet grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ricochet with three sharp elbow strikes. McDonagh with The Uranage Slam.

McDonagh goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Ricochet ducks out of the way. Ricochet ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Ricochet with a Handspring Back Elbow. Ricochet delivers his combination offense. McDonagh launches Ricochet over the top rope. Ricochet buries his shoulder into the midsection of McDonagh. Ricochet with a Springboard Clothesline. Ricochet with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. McDonagh denies The Benadryl. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ricochet with a Step Up Enzuigiri. McDonagh responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. McDonagh drills Ricochet with The BrainBuster for a two count. McDonagh puts Ricochet on the top turnbuckle. McDonagh unloads two knife edge chops.

Ricochet punches McDonagh in the back. Ricochet with The Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana. Ricochet hits The Recoil for a two count. Dominik puts McDonagh’s foot on the bottom rope. Ricochet goes for The SpringBoard 450 Splash, but McDonagh gets his knees up in the air. McDonagh with an inside cradle for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Ricochet kicks McDonagh in the gut. McDonagh avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. McDonagh with an Inside Out Lariat. McDonagh with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Ricochet and McDonagh are trading back and forth shots. McDonagh with Kawada Kicks. Ricochet drills McDonagh with The Canadian Destroyer. Dominik continues to run interference. Ricochet gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. The referee has ejected Dominik from the ringside area. Ricochet sends McDonagh crashing into the canvas. Ricochet connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ricochet via Pinfall

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins Segment

CM Punk: Oh, I got a lot of things I want to say, a lot of business to get to, but before all that. Is it good to be alive in Chicago on a Monday night or what? Everybody is asking CM Punk if he’s going to be at WrestleMania. And the short answer is yes. Everybody is asking me how my elbow is doing. It’s not great, it’s not one hundred percent, I’m not medically cleared, but damn it my mouth works. We’re not on Netflix yet, so, I apologize for that. April knows what I’m talking about. Not only are people asking me what I’m going to do at WrestleMania, they got suggestions. They say, are you going to host WrestleMania? I don’t know, ten years ago if you asked me that, I would’ve thought hosting WrestleMania would be beneath me but, man, I just want to be in front of all of you people. I wish WrestleMania was here in Chicago, hint, hint. People ask me, man, you’re great in the ring, you’re great on the mic, you’re great, even at commentary, why don’t you try to be a referee? And I wonder, is there a title match at WrestleMania that maybe needs the most impartial referee?

I don’t know. Not only do people ask me a lot of questions, but a lot of people also talk about me. It seems like there’s a lot of people, even if they hate me, most of them love me, they certainly need me, they need to talk about me. Pat McAfee. Got yourself a little program I understand. I apologize, I’m not a daily listener, I listen to The Jim Cornette Experience and Drive Through. But you had a guest on your show by the name of Roman Reigns. And I sit back, and I wonder, why does a guy like Roman Reigns need to bring up little one-arm CM Punk? He’s earned that right, and I respect him for it. But I have a feeling that me coming back, and climbing back up the mountain, and on Roman’s way back down the mountain, we’re going to see each other pretty soon. Another guy that likes to talk about me is Seth Rollins.

Me and Seth, we go way back, we don’t see eye-to-eye, mostly because he wears high heels now, and he’s somehow magically taller than me, that’s another story for another time. But laughing that I hurt my arm, paying the price being a professional wrestler since I was 15 years old, maybe he’s earned that right, I don’t know. Coming from somebody who has two bad knees, well, that’s kind of funny. Somebody who hasn’t talked about me, hasn’t said a word, The Rock. And I would like to think that’s because, ten years ago, he remembers coming face-to-face with The Second City Saint, and realizing that his arms were just too short to box with god. And then there’s Drew McIntyre. I haven’t said a word, I’ve been tight lipped that’s because I don’t perpetually live on the internet. I handle my business, live, and in living color, when you got a problem in Chicago, you handle it face-to-face like a man. Turn off his stupid song. Nobody wants to listen to that. I’m not medically cleared, but I’m not looking to have a wrestling match, why don’t you get your bitch ass in here?

Drew McIntyre: I would love to get to that ring right now and beat your ass, but Punk, don’t you remember what happened last time we were in the ring together? I stomped that stupid little arm of yours because you deserved it, and I told you, I prayed for this, and it happened.

CM Punk: Hey, are you a Scottish Psychopath in a kilt or you an internet troll in a skirt? Let’s find out.

Drew McIntyre: This is 2024, you want to get canceled for talk like that. No, tonight is perfect. I could have prayed for this. You are in the ring injured, Punk. We’re less than two weeks away from WrestleMania. We’re in Chicago. Drew McIntyre is in a world title match. This is divine intervention, that’s what this is. Oh, man, I just realized I’m wearing this shirt. What bad manners, you know, on the back it’s says, number one on the checklist, injure CM Punk.

CM Punk: Drew McIntyre, I never had to put another man’s name on a t-shirt to sell it.

Drew McIntyre: Struggled to get out with that with my biceps, something you probably never had an issue with. You want to know the most ironic thing about you, Punk? This straight edge thing, you don’t drink, you don’t smoke, yet you spend all your time in rehab. I can see in your eyes, you don’t like me too much, and you think I hate you like Seth Rollins. And maybe at one time I hated you, and maybe those issues need to be resolved. But right now, I don’t hate you Punk, you complete me.

CM Punk: Man, let’s boo this man. Let him know who you paid to see.

Drew McIntyre: Hear me out, when I’m in the gym, and I can’t get that lest rep in, and I’m using weights you couldn’t even imagine in your prime. I think about you, and the weight goes up. I’m at the Elimination Chamber, the first man in, 30 minutes, busted eardrum, equilibrium off, can’t possibly think of winning that thing, I think about CM Punk. And I get the job done. You’re my muse, man.

CM Punk: I can’t hear a word that you’re saying. Why don’t you step into this ring, and speak into my ear? Come on, you coward.

Drew McIntyre: I would love to get in that ring, but I know the people in Chicago are like you, you probably have a weapon inside, and you’ll try to take me out before WrestleMania. Don’t shoot my kilt, you perv. Listen, Punk, please, I know you want it to be WrestleMania right now. You don’t have to sneak in, I want you to be there. I want you to have a front row seat at WrestleMania, because you honestly believe you should be in my position, but you shouldn’t, and everybody is finally realized what I’ve known all along. That Drew McIntyre has always been the chosen one.

CM Punk: Chosen One? Who chose you? Who? What was his name? You got the balls to say his name? Tell me, which paragon of good virtue chose you? It wasn’t the people in Chicago. It wasn’t the people in San Antonio, when we went off the air on Monday Night Raw, and they were saying CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre: Punk, please, keep going. Get it in while you can because you’re going to be out for months. This is your moment. This is exciting. I feel like a fan sitting here. But anyway, if you want to be part of the show, maybe since I’m on the commentary desk, I got an idea. I want you to have a front row seat. You’re only good at talking, running that mouth of yours, why don’t you maybe be the special guest commentator for the World Title Match, and have to watch Drew McIntyre finally have his moment, and raise the World Heavyweight Championship, with live fans in a stadium.

Seth Rollins: Chicago, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. And now that we have firmly established whose show this is, whose show this has been, and whose show this is going to be.

CM Punk: Just let it happen. It could be your show, but it’s my city.

Seth Rollins: Oh, I know it’s an away game for me tonight, Punk. But if you guys are done trying to out troll each other, maybe we could get down to business. You see, if you two morons had even one brain cell amongst the two of you, you know you don’t make decisions about the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania when you’re done in it. But since you guys seem to want to take everybody’s opinions into account except the champion, himself, I figure, why not go all the way? Why not take a poll of the whole city of Chicago? So, let’s ask all of you fine folks here tonight. WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre versus Seth Freakin’ Rollins, World Heavyweight Title on the line, should CM Punk be on commentary? Look guys, I don’t know if you know this, that’s his counting arm, right there.

CM Punk: In all fairness, I really don’t think I could be objectively fair with these two dipshits, anyway.

Drew McIntyre: PG, brother.

Seth Rollins: You want to know what I think, Punk?

CM Punk: Nope.

Seth Rollins: Well, that’s ironic because I don’t think anything about you. Matter of fact, you haven’t crossed my mind since the last time we were in this ring together. I don’t give a damn about you. You’re a non-factor to me. If you want to be on commentary at WrestleMania, if you want to be a referee at WrestleMania, it doesn’t matter to me. The funny thing to me, though, is that you’re talking about how everybody needs you, but the fact is you need me to have a moment at WrestleMania. I like the idea of commentary, because the irony of CM Punk narrating my finest hour has not been lost on me. And Punk, truthfully, the way things are going for you, it’s about as close to a World Heavyweight Championship as you’re ever going to get again. So, look, you do whatever you want at WrestleMania. The one thing I need you to know, the one thing I need you to do is stay out of my way.

CM Punk: Okay, it’s decided. I’m going to put some cans on. I’m going to sit next to my buddy Michael Cole, all the Coleminers, Pat McAfee, do a little commentary at WrestleMania. And I guarantee you, I will do something that you, the lifts in your boots, the shoe polish in your beard, your skirt, all the pyro in the world, and that stupid sword that you came out to the ring with. And you, your bell bottoms, your championship, your wife. My ten years absence from this company could ever do, is make you both interesting. Now hit my music.

Drew McIntyre: No, he doesn’t get the last word, cut his music off. He’s not even in the match at WrestleMania. You don’t get the last word, Punk. I want to make one thing clear. The only thing Drew McIntyre is obsessed with is the title. You are obsessed with me. You think about me all day long. You watch me on social media. You watch me on TV. Because I’m living your dream. You’re my number one stan. Write me back just to chill, truly, your biggest fan. This is Phil.

Rollins SuperKicks McIntyre. Rollins plants McIntyre with The Curb Stomp. Rollins walks past Punk on the ramp way to close the segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

Jey Uso gets to go to WrestleMania XL to have his dream match against his brother. It’s unfair. Why? Why does Jey’s dream get to come true? What about Shinsuke Nakamura’s dream? Tonight, Nakamura is going to turn Jey’s dream into a nightmare.

Second Match: Ivy Nile w/Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae w/Indi Hartwell

Nile starts things off with a double leg takedown. Nile transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nile drops LeRae with a shoulder tackle. Nile with a corner dropkick. Nile with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. LeRae responds with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. LeRae shoves Nile out of the ring. LeRae tells Hartwell to hit Nile behind the referee’s back. LeRae tees off on Nile. LeRae dumps Nile out of the ring. LeRae bickers with the referee. LeRae knocks Maxxine off the ring apron. LeRae starts grabbing her left knee. Hartwell doesn’t know what to do. LeRae uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Candice LeRae via Pinfall

Third Match: The New Day vs. DIY

