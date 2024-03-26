Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers on matches and segments that take place on the program, as well as some backstage notes. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING HERE.

Show order/lineup:

-Cody Rhodes promo will open the show

-Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

-CM Punk promo

-Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

-New Day vs. DIY

-Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci

-Rhea Ripley Promo

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

BACKSTAGE NEWS

-Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark is set for tonight’s Main Event tapings before WWE Raw

-Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Hank & Tank is set for tonight’s Main Event tapings before WWE Raw

-Ivar is not expected to miss much time, we’re told

-Eddie Orengo is scheduled to referee the main event

-Dominik Mysterio, Indi Hartwell, Maxxine are all set for the show

SPOILERS

-The main event match is scheduled for two segments

-CM Punk’s promo is scheduled for one segment, and has a producer assigned to it, which usually indicates physicality of some kind

-McDonagh vs. Ricochet is scheduled for three segments

-Cody Rhodes’ promo is listed for one segment

-Ivy Nile vs. Candice is listed for one segment

-All other matches are listed for two segments

-Awesome Truth is scheduled for commentary during DIY vs. New Day

-There’s an unlisted segment listed as “SHORT” before the main event. This is common.