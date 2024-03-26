CM Punk may not be cleared to compete, but the Second City Saint will still have a presence at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Punk cut a promo on tonight’s Raw in Chicago that eventually led to a confrontation between himself, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. After multiple rounds of taking shots at each other, Punk determined that he will be on commentary for the world title showdown between The Visionary and the Scottish Warrior at the Showcase of the Immortals.

That’s not all. When Punk was trading words with McIntyre he made a not so subtle reference to Vince McMahon. McIntyre referenced himself as the “Chose One,” which prompted Punk to ask, “Who called you that?”