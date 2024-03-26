A new matchup for tomorrow’s NXT on the USA Network.
Women’s star Lola Vice took to social media and wrote the following: “I know everyone misses me… I dont blame you So tomorrow night on NXT I’m offering an open challenge to anyone in the locker room who wants to give me a fight.”
— Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) March 26, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S NXT:
-Shawn Spears vs. Dijak
-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
-Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs
-Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
-Ridge Holland addresses the NXT Universe
-Prime Target: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams
-Lola Vice open challenge