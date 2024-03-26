Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and was broadcast live on the USA Network. Here are the top news stories coming out of the show.

-The Rock made a surprise appearance on tonight’s show when he interrupted a promo of Cody Rhodes. He whispered something to Cody, then left.

IF YA SMELL…@TheRock just shocked us all by showing up on #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/4yu2b1uzCC — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2024

-CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins had an epic segment. You can read full details on that here.

-WWE aired a promo involving popular rapper Meek Mill. He will be doing something at WrestleMania 40, which is in his hometown of Philadelphia.

-It was announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week’s Raw. Rock was previously announced a few weeks ago.

-The final segment saw Cody Rhodes get busted open after The Rock beat him up on the streets of Chicago.