An update on WWE star Ivar from the Viking Raiders.

As previously noted, Ivar was set to face Andrade on this evening’s Raw, but Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Giovanni Vinci would be taking his place as Ivar was not cleared to compete. You can watch Pearce’s announcement, as well as see the updated Raw card, here.

According to Fightful Select, Ivar is fine and will return back to the ring in “quick fasion.” The report does not specifically mention what he is dealing with that didn’t get him cleared but WWE does not seem too concerned about it. His longtime tag partner, Erik, has been on the shelf due to a neck injury.

