AEW & CMLL announced today in a joint statement that Wheeler Yuta is not cleared to compete and has been pulled from the March 29th CMLL event. On that night, Yuta would have teamed with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli to face Mistico, Volador Jr, Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero. He will instead be replaced by Matt Sydal.

CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Co.,Ltd)

Re: AEW Wheeler Yuta Dear CMLL; This letter is to inform you that WHEELER YUTA is not medically cleared for travel or any in ring activities at this time and will not be able to participate in your upcoming event. I have obtained authorization from Wheeler Yuta to share this information to CMLL and all involved. Thank you for your understanding in this matter. If you have any questions that I may be able to answer, please do not hesitate to contact me. Sincerely,

ALL ELITE WRESTLING, LLC

Yuta has not competed for AEW since January. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his condition.