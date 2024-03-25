A huge update on two of NXT’s biggest stars, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Hayes and Williams are set to clash at the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event on WrestleMania 40 weekend, a match that has been months in the making ever since Hayes betrayed Williams. According to Fightful Select, the heated feud may potentially headline Stand & Deliver, although that has not been confirmed yet as that spot could still go to NXT Championship bout between Ilja Dragunov and Tony D’Angelo.

That’s not all. The Fightful report also discusses the future of Hayes and Williams as it pertains to the main roster. Hayes, a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion, has been slotted for the main roster since before the 2024 Royal Rumble. He is expected to be on the roster full-time come the summertime. Meanwhile Williams impressed a lot in WWE during his surprise SmackDown appearance in Florida back in January. However, his plans are not certain yet past Stand & Deliver.

Would you like to see Hayes vs. Williams headline Stand & Deliver? Sound off in the comments below.