A previously announced matchup for this evening’s WWE Raw in Chicago is reportedly no longer taking place.

According to WrestleVotes, the Andrade vs. Ivar matchup will no longer be taking place. It is noted that Andrade will still wrestle, just not against Ivar.

UPDATE: WWE themselves announced that Ivar is not medically cleared to compete. Giovanni Vinci will now be facing Andrade.

The current lineup for the March 25th WWE Raw can be found below.

-CM Punk returns

-Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

-Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci

-Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura