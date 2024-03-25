The viewership numbers are in for the March 22nd edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,235,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 15th episode, which drew 2,340,000 viewers and had a 0.68 in the key demo. It is noted that WWE was up against the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament that had its highest first-round viewership in history.

SmackDown featured Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns coming face-to-face ahead of their WWE WrestleMania 40 clash for the Undisputed Universal Championship. It also had tops stars in action including IYO SKY, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, and more.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.