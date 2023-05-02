The 2023 WWE Draft also saw two ring announcers switch brands.

The official WWE website has confirmed that Samantha Irvin has moved from SmackDown to RAW, while Mike Rome has moved from RAW to SmackDown.

Irvin is engaged to Ricochet, who was drafted to RAW with Braun Strowman. WWE tries to keep real-life couples on the same brands for obvious reasons.

Irvin responded to feedback to the roster move and thanked fans.

“You have flooded me with love and for the first time in my entire vocal career, I truly feel HEARD! I love you, #WWEUniverse. No place I’d rather be [folded hands emoji],” she wrote in the tweet below.

