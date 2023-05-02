Sami Callihan discusses his return to IMPACT after breaking his leg back in 2021.

The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he opened up about the severity of his injury and how he will never be at 100% again. Callihan does state that he definitely came back to the ring too early but at least he was back doing what he loved.

As far as physically, my leg, I think I’m about 90%. I think when I came back I was probably at 60 and it took me a year of being in the ring and traveling again to get it back to where it’s going to be. Like, that’s something I have to realize. My leg will never feel 100% again, but 90% is pretty damn good. Like, I’m still going to be able to do the things I used to do.

Callihan says that many people noticed how much weight he put on when he returned. However, the industry veteran has already shed that weight since coming back and getting to perform for IMPACT again.

If you look, even in the past, like, three months, I’ve lost weight and gotten in better shape and it’s only going to continue to trend that way.

