WWE held a “Road To WrestleMania XL” non-televised live event at the Bank Of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois on Saturday night, March 23, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results from the show.
WWE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA XL LIVE RESULTS FROM SPRINGFIELD, IL. (3/23/2024)* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL – IYO SKY, Asuka and Kairi Sane. This was Asuka’s return to the ring following an injury hiatus.
* Sami Zayn pinned Shinsuke Nakamura.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER pinned “Main Event” Jey Uso.
* Awesome Truth duo of The Miz and R-Truth defeated The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio by DQ when Finn Balor and Damian Priest hit the scene. The New Day made the save. It turned into an eight-man tag-team bout, with Awesome Truth and New Day emerging victorious.
* Omos defeated Odyssey Jones in an Open Challenge.
* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley won a Triple Threat over Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins & Cody Rhodes defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline when “The American Nightmare” pinned Solo.