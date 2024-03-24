WWE held a WWE NXT live event on Saturday night, March 23, 2024 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results from the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS FROM SANFORD, FL. (3/23/2024)* Je’Von Evans def. Skylar Clinton in a Singles Match.
* Kiyah Saint def. Brianna Covington in a Singles Match.
* Tavion Heights def. Drake Morreaux in a Singles Match.
* Jaida Parker def. Lainey Reid in a Singles Match.
* Lexis King def. Eddy Thorpe in a Singles Match.
* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley def. Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice in a Tag Team Match.
* Axiom and Nathan Frazer def. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) in a Tag Team Match.
* Charlie Dempsey (c) def. Uriah Connors to retain his WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship.
* Thea Hail def. Jazmyn Nyx via DQ in a Singles Match.
* Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, Kiana James and Izzi Dame def. Fallon Henley, Wren Sinclair, Thea Hail and Karmen Petrovic in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match.
* Trick Williams and Carlee Bright def. Meta-Four (Oro Mensah and Lash Legend) in a Mixed Tag Team Match.