Killer Kelly isn’t going anywhere after all.

It was reported by PWInsider.com and later by Fightful Select that the former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion had “finished up” with the company as of the TNA Sacrifice 2024 pay-per-view back on March 8.

In an update, Fightful Select has cleared up the confusion.

The women’s wrestling star is actually still under contract with TNA Wrestling through August of 2025.

Apparently the term “finished up” that was making the rounds was because she is taking time off from TNA. The company does not have her factored into the creative plans for the foreseeable future.