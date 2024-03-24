Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced from the TNA Wrestling television tapings this weekend.

As noted, TNA ran the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on Friday, March 22, 2024 and Saturday, March 23, 2024 for back-to-back TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings.

The live attendance for the night two taping on 3/23 was said to be larger than the night one show on 3/22. One source estimated that approximately 700 fans were inside the standing room only venue for the taping on Saturday evening.

No executives from Anthem Sports & Entertainment were in attendance at the double taping.

AEW star “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and former ECW Original and WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie were visiting the show backstage on Saturday night.

TNA Wrestling is scheduled to return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. for another back-to-back night of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings on June 28 and June 29.

