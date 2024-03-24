CM Punk is gearing up for his WWE television return on Monday night.

“The Best in the World,” who has a homecoming return at the WWE Monday Night Raw show next week at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, has been dropping some teases on social media this weekend.

As noted, “The Second City Saint” surfaced on his Instagram Stories on Saturday with a tease for something with Randy Orton. “Filmed something really fun with Randy Orton last night that fans will love,” Punk stated.

In another update, Punk returned to his Instagram Stories with a photo of a bunch of wrestling ring gear along with a caption that read, “Working on something cool for the fans that are coming to Mania.”

Despite still being unable to return to the ring from injury for an actual match yet, Punk confirmed he will be appearing at WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. in a recent video package that aired on WWE programming.

Make sure to join us here on Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage from Chicago, Ill. featuring the return of CM Punk, and again on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.