TNA Wrestling held the second of two back-to-back iMPACT On AXS TV tapings on Saturday night.

At the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., several matches and segments were filmed for future episodes of the weekly TNA on AXS TV show.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers from the taping. For night one spoilers, click here.

TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV SPOILERS (Taped On 3/23/2024) * Steve Maclin defeated Kevin Knight.



* Myron Reed defeated Ray Jaz.



* KUSHIDA defeated Ace Austin and Speedball Mike Bailey when he forced Austin to tap to the Hoverlock.



* Josh Alexander and Alexander Hammerstone brawled out into the Arena. They were broken up and it was announced they would have a Last Man Standing Match at PPV.



* TNA Champion Moose defeated Trent Seven.



* PCO defeated Kon in a fun Monster’s Ball match.



* Joe Hendry defeated the debuting LSG.



* X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali & The Grizzled Young Vets defeated Rhino, Jake Something and Deaner.



* Ash By Elegance defeated Xia Brookside.



* TNA Tag Team Champions Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers defeated The Motor City Machineguns.



* Rosemary defeated Jody Threat.



* Frankie Kazarian defeated Chris Bey. This was EXCELLENT.



* Josh Alexander & X-Division Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz and Alexander Hammerstone when Grace pinned Steelz.

You can also check out complete night one spoilers here: Spoilers: TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Taping Results (Night 1) From Philadelphia, PA.