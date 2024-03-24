Coming out of the back-to-back nights of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on Friday and Saturday night, the card for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event has continued to take shape.

Following the double TNA on AXS taping on 3/22 and 3/23, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on April 20 at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV.

TNA REBELLION 2024 * Moose (C) vs. Nic Nemeth (TNA World Title)

* Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Steph De Lander (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers (C) vs. Speedball Mountain (TNA Tag Titles)

* Mustafa Ali (C) vs. Jake Something (TNA X-Division Title)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young (Full Metal Mayhem)

* Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone (Last Man Standing)

Make sure to join us here on 4/20 for live TNA Rebellion 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.