The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event is just hours away!

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated first PLE of 2024 from WWE at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company has released the official cold open video package that will start off the show.

Check out the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 cold open video package featuring Hulk Hogan below.

Additionally, WWE has released footage of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley arriving to the venue for tonight’s show. Check those videos out below.