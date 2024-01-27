One of the surprise entrants for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble appears to have been leaked.

Ahead of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year of 2024 this evening at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. a report has surfaced regarding one of the planned surprise entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble bout.

Voices Of Wrestling is reporting that TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is expected to be one of the surprise entrants in the Women’s Rumble match this evening.

