What does Ronda Rousey think of the big news story from the pro wrestling world this week?

Let’s find out!

Former WWE Superstar “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey surfaced on X on Saturday morning with comments about longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard in reaction to the news regarding Vince McMahon’s resignation from TKO Group and how he still worked with WWE through Prichard during his previous resignation from the company.

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince [McMahon]’s avatar,” Rousey wrote. “If he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business.”

She added, “Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was ‘gone’ before.”