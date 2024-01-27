– CM Punk is ready for his WWE in-ring return tonight. Outside of non-televised live events, “The Best in the World” has yet to step inside the ring ropes of WWE for a match since returning to the company at Survivor Series 2023. Punk, who is scheduled for tonight’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, is featured in a new video blog on WWE’s YouTube channel, which shows him working out in the ring with the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Bron Breakker and Lexis King. Check out the video below.

– Multiple WWE Superstars have chimed in on social media to comment on tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Austin Theory each checked in on X with some quick-hit comments. Check those out below.

We stackin bodies tonight.#RoyalRumble — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 27, 2024

My first title defense… big match tonight pic.twitter.com/mmbdPnf7Bk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 27, 2024

– Finally, WWE has released a new video on X and YouTube that shows various WWE Superstars sharing their favorite Royal Rumble memories from over the years. Check out the video below.