As the Kazuchika Okada sweepstakes continues, more wrestlers have weighed in with their thoughts on where he should sign.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture to promote tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., “Big” Bronson Reed chimed in with his two cents on the topic.

The WWE Superstar spoke about how he hopes the aforementioned NJPW legend, who is currently negotiating with multiple promotions, ends up in WWE.

“Something for me, when I was able to work with Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I heard so much about Kazuchika Okada and how great he was,” Reed said. “You always hear these things, but until you’re in the ring with someone, you don’t actually realize. When I was in the ring with him both times, I was like, ‘Okay, he is definitely, bar none, one of the best of the world.'”

He continued, “I never thought I would see the side of him leaving a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. What the future holds for him, I’m not too sure, but I would personally love to see him in WWE and also have that rubber match with him. At the moment, I’ve beaten him one, he’s beaten me once, we have to have that third match.”

