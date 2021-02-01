WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon missed last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view but stayed in touch with officials who were left in charge of the show.

As noted before, Vince was absent from last night’s pay-per-view and while there’s no word on why he wasn’t there, it’s been reported how his brother Roderick recently passed away, and Vince missed the following week of TV after Rod’s passing.

Vince was said to be still “very involved” throughout the day, via telephone, according to Ringside News. Vince was also on the phone with key people in the Gorilla Position during the entirety of the pay-per-view. Rumble production was led by Kevin Dunn, while Bruce Prichard led the creative writing team, and Triple H actually ran the show.

It’s rare for Vince to miss so many WWE TV tapings like he has lately. There was no word on if he will be at Tropicana Field for tonight’s RAW.

While Triple H, Dunn and Prichard were in charge of last night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Ringside News reports that the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, won by Bianca Belair, was produced by Tyson Kidd, Adam Pearce, Chris Park and Pat Buck. The 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, won by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, was produced by Shane McMahon, Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble.

